July 3 (Reuters) - Tortoise MLP Fund Inc:

* Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of June 30, 2017

* As of June 30, 2017, company's unaudited total assets were approximately $1.5 billion

* As of June 30, 2017 company's unaudited net asset value was $877.2 million, or $18.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: