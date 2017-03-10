March 10 Banca Carige:

* Toscafund Asset Management held 4.53 percent of the Genoa-based bank as of March 3, down from 5.12 percent as of Feb. 18 - regulatory filing

* Carige said on Feb. 28 it plans to raise up to 450 million euros ($478 million) in a share issue as it strives to offload bad debts. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)