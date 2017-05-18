May 18 Toscana Energy Income Corp

* Toscana Energy Income Corp - notice of intention to commence its normal course issuer bid has been approved by its board of directors

* Toscana Energy Income Corp - Toscana is authorized to repurchase up to 609,096 common shares in capital of Toscana

* Toscana Energy Income Corp - bid will commence on May 23, 2017 and will terminate on earlier of May 22, 2018