UPDATE 1-Ethiopian Airlines places order for 10 Airbus planes
ADDIS ABABA, June 20 Ethiopian Airlines has placed an order for 10 Airbus A350-900 aeroplanes, it said on Tuesday, in addition to at least another 10 it already has on order.
May 18 Toscana Energy Income Corp
* Toscana Energy Income Corp - notice of intention to commence its normal course issuer bid has been approved by its board of directors
* Toscana Energy Income Corp - Toscana is authorized to repurchase up to 609,096 common shares in capital of Toscana
* Toscana Energy Income Corp - bid will commence on May 23, 2017 and will terminate on earlier of May 22, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 20 Metals recycler Befesa has attracted bids from several private equity groups as its owner mulls whether to list the company on the stock exchange or opt for an outright sale.