UPDATE 1-Alvean's head of sugar Jacques Gillaux leaves company

LONDON, June 29 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Thursday its chief risk officer and head of sugar trading Jacques Gillaux has left the company after one year in the role. Gillaux left the world's largest sugar trader on Wednesday by mutual agreement, Alvean said in a statement to Reuters. Before joining Alvean, Gillaux headed the sugar and juices platforms at Louis Dreyfus from 2012 to 2015, according to a bio on Alvean's website. He also spent 26 years in various roles at