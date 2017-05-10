BRIEF-Cvc Capital Partners agrees to acquire Etraveli
* Says CVC Capital Partners Fund VI agrees to acquire Etraveli Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
May 11 Nikkei:
* Toshiba corp to have its current auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata handle its earnings for FY ended March 31
* Toshiba corp may submit a request soon to Financial Services Agency to extend securities report deadline beyond June Source text (s.nikkei.com/2r2UKyr) Further company coverage:
* Says CVC Capital Partners Fund VI agrees to acquire Etraveli Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
* Barclays says is 'considering its position in relation to these developments' over SFO fraud charges