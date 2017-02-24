BRIEF-Al Arafa for Investment and Consultancies sees 2018-19 FY consol sales upto $300 mln
May 29 Al Arafa for Investment and Consultancies :
Feb 24 Kumho HT Inc :
* Says Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation cuts stake in the co by selling 828,000 shares of the co
* Says Toshiba Lighting & Technology's stake down to 8.5 percent from 17 percent in the co
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/CeVQCF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 29 Al Arafa for Investment and Consultancies :
* Trikomsel pte ltd updates holders of notes on restructuring process of trikomsel oke tbk