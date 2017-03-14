French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 14 Toshiba Corp says:
* to reduce number of directors, outside directors to remain majority
* to strengthen global management supervision, increase corporate involvement in risk monitoring at group companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane