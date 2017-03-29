BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 29 Toshiba Corp:
* Toshiba's nuclear unit Westinghouse began procedure for filing for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy - Kyodo Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION