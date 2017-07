BRIEF-Total and Worldline partner and get stake in African Fintech InTouch

July 24 (Reuters) - TOTAL SA

* TOTAL AND WORLDLINE SIGNED BINDING TECHNOLOGICAL, COMMERCIAL AND FINANCING AGREEMENTS WITH AFRICAN FINTECH INTOUCH ON JULY 13, 2017‍​

* TOTAL AND WORLDLINE WILL SUPPORT THE DEPLOYMENT OF THE GUICHET UNIQUE SOLUTION IN EIGHT AFRICAN COUNTRIES‍​

* TOTAL AND WORLDLINE WILL FUND THE FIRST PHASE OF DEPLOYMENT OF THE GUICHET UNIQUE SOLUTION IN THE 8 COUNTRIES‍​

* TOTAL AND WORLDLINE TO BECOME SHAREHOLDERS IN INTOUCH, ALONGSIDE ITS FOUNDER, OMAR CISSÉ.‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2tTGmsD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)