Russia's Novatek aims topple Qatar from LNG top spot
* Arctic LNG 2 construction in 2019 subject to final decision
May 26 Total
* Total Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne tells shareholders that the group's Hutchinson rubber unit is not for sale
* Pouyanne says Hutchinson fits Total development strategy into new businesses Further company coverage:
* Arctic LNG 2 construction in 2019 subject to final decision
NEW YORK, June 23 World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.