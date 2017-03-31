March 31 Total Client Services Ltd:

* Made sufficient progress with restructuring process to enable auditors to commence audit process in February 2017

* Completion of audit process is expected by end of March 2017, after which condensed financial statements can be published

* Continues to pursue all opportunities to market, including sale of camera equipment and technology, and new management systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)