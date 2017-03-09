March 9 Total Energy Services Inc:

* Total Energy responds to Savanna transaction announcement and announces waiver of 66 2/3% minimum tender condition under the total energy offer

* Total Energy -confirmed with savanna shareholders that each of them considers arrangement to be inferior to transaction contemplated by total offer

* Total Energy Services Inc says each of locked-up shareholders has confirmed to total energy that it continues to support total offer

* Total Energy- proposed arrangement between savanna and western energy represents far less compelling deal for savanna than a combination with co

* Total Energy Services - believes based upon recent trading prices, terms of total offer, arrangement does not offer savanna shareholders meaningful value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: