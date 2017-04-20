Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 20 Total Energy Services Inc:
* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the TSX
* Purchased 40,500 Savanna shares on april 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation