Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 Totens Sparebank:
* Q4 net interest income 67.6 million Norwegian crowns ($8 million) versus 68.0 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net income 31.5 million crowns versus 19.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 reversal of loan losses 2.1 million crowns versus loan losses 7.0 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 6.00 crowns per equity certificate Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3218 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.