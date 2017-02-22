BRIEF-Jays appoints Lisa Forsberg acting CEO
* FORSBERG REPLACES RUNE TORBJÖRNSEN AS CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 23 Touchcorp Ltd
* Afterpay and Touchcorp intend to pursue a merger
* Afterpay Holdings Limited and Touchcorp Limited signed a heads of agreement (HOA) relating to an in principle agreement for a proposed merger
* Newco will be owned about 64 PCT by Afterpay shareholders (excluding Touchcorp) and about 36 PCT by Touchcorp shareholders
* Newco will issue new shares to Afterpay shareholders on a 1:1 basis and to Touchcorp shareholders on a 0.64:1 basis
* Anthony Eisen will be Newco's executive chairman and Nick Molnar will be managing director and chief executive officer
* Nadine Lennie will be chief financial officer and Jason Van will be chief technology officer of Newco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FORSBERG REPLACES RUNE TORBJÖRNSEN AS CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 2017 SALES AT EUR 244.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 245.0 MILLION YEAR AGO