BRIEF-Suncorp Technologies expects to record substantial HY loss
* Group will record a substantial loss attributable to shareholders for six months ending 30 June 2017
June 26 Touchcorp Ltd
* Touchcorp scheme sanctioned by supreme court of bermuda
* Supreme Court Of Bermuda sanctioned Touchcorp Scheme which forms part of merger between Touchcorp and Afterpay under a newly incorporated holding co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY THAT DASSAULT AVIATION HAS SELECTED CO AND ITS UNIT CIMPA TO IMPLEMENT ITS RAFALE MAINTENANCE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM