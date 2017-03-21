UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 21 Touchstone Exploration Inc:
* Touchstone announces reduction in East Brighton letter of credit and initial 2017 capital program
* Touchstone Exploration - Trinidad and Tobago minister of energy and energy industries approved a reduction of company's letter of credit
* Touchstone Exploration - reduction supporting required work commitments on East Brighton offshore property from us$6 million to us$2.15 million
* Touchstone announces commencement of its 2017 capital program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.