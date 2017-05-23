BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $974 million multifamily K-deal, K-726
* Expects to issue approximately $974 million in K-726 certificates, which are expected to settle on or about June 29, 2017
May 23 Touchstone Innovations Plc
* Statement re possible offer
* Notes announcement of IP Group and confirms that touchstone was approached by IP Group regarding a potential combination
* An agreement on terms and governance could not be agreed prior to capital raise announced today by IP Group
* Any recommended proposal would need to reflect best interests of touchstone and its shareholders as a whole
FRANKFURT, June 23 Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven must wait over the weekend to see whether their takeover bid for the German generic drugmaker Stada has been successful, two sources familiar with the situation said.