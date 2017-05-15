May 15 Touchstone Exploration Inc:

* Touchstone Exploration Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and commencement of drilling program

* Touchstone Exploration Inc - quarterly average crude oil sales of 1,280 barrels per day, representing an increase of 3% from q4 of 2016

* Qtrly funds flow from operations per basic and diluted share $0.01