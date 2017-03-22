March 22 Touchstone Exploration Inc

* Touchstone announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Touchstone Exploration Inc qtrly loss per share $0.09

* Touchstone Exploration- currently planning commencement of 2017 drilling program which will focus on development drilling on Coora, wd-4, wd-8 properties

* Qtrly average daily oil production (barrels per day) of 1,245 versus 1,571