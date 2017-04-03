UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
April 3 (Reuters) -
* Touchtunes and playnetwork agree to merge
* Touchtunes says acquired certain assets of El Media Group, a new york based background music and services provider Source text for Eikon:
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)