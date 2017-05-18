May 18 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc
* Tourbillon sends letter to spectrum brands' board of
directors
* Tourbillon Capital Partners - urges spectrum brands board
to evaluate opportunity to enter into a potential downstream
merger with HRG Group
* Tourbillon Capital Partners- "believe right transaction
with hrg could yield 70-90 pct upside to SPB shares"
* Tourbillon Capital Partners - expect Spectrum's board to
form a special committee and seek approval by a majority of
spectrum's minority shareholders
