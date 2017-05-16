BRIEF-China Grand Automotive's shareholder uses 520.0 mln shares as collateral
* Says its shareholder has used a total of 520.0 million shares, representing 7.27 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral
May 16 Tourism Urbanization Co
* Q1 net loss EGP 804,874 versus loss of EGP 4.5 million year ago
* Q1 total revenue EGP 8.5 million versus EGP 1.2 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2rm23R6) Further company coverage:
* Eurotunnel falls as Barclays cuts to sell