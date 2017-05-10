BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 10 Tourist Company Of Nigeria Plc :
* 9-Months ended March 2017 revenue 2.40 billion naira versus 2.33 billion naira year ago
* 9-Months ended March 2017 loss before tax 2.35 billion naira versus loss of 571.9 million naira year ago
