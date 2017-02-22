Feb 22 Tourmaline Oil Corp
* Tourmaline Oil Corp increases 2P reserves 64% in 2016 to
reach 1.75 billion barrels of oil equivalent
* Tourmaline Oil Corp says current daily production is
approximately 235,000 boepd
* Tourmaline Oil Corp says expects average Q1 2017
production of between 230,000 and 235,000 boepd
* Tourmaline Oil Corp says anticipated average annual
production guidance for 2017 of 240,000-260,000 boepd
* Tourmaline Oil Corp says in total, company expects to
bring 75-80 new wells on-stream during q1 of 2017
* Tourmaline Oil Corp says 2016 annual production growth was
20% over 2015
* Tourmaline Oil Corp says company expects an exit 2017
debt-to-cash flow of approximately 1.0 times
