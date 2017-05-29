BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
May 29 Tourmaline Oil Corp
* Tourmaline oil - fy 2017 annual ep capital spending of $1.33 billion remains unchanged and will generate approximately 30% production growth in 2017
* Plans to operate 18 rigs in 2h 2017, with an estimated 175 new wells completed and brought on production by year end
* Tourmaline oil corp - q2 2017 production has averaged 240,000-245,000 boepd to date which is already within fy average guidance of 240,000-260,000 boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.