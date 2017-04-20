CANADA STOCKS-Futures slip as oil remains on the back foot
May 26 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices edged lower, and are set to close at a weekly loss of more than 3 percent.
April 20 Tower Ltd
* Financial impacts of recent storm activity
* Maximum financial impact of storms associated with ex-cyclone Debbie will be $3.6 million after tax
* Estimates gross claims costs for storms associated with cyclone debbie, including edgecumbe will reach between $10 million and $12 million
* Cyclone Cook's impact was not as significant as expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices edged lower, and are set to close at a weekly loss of more than 3 percent.
LONDON, May 26 Europe's brightening economic prospects are unlikely to insulate regional stocks from any sharp pullback on Wall Street where a wobble last week heightened anxiety about whether a market at record highs is due a correction.