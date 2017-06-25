June 26 Tower Ltd:

* Entered a trading halt as it evaluates an updated proposal received from Suncorp Group Limited​

* Suncorp through a unit is seeking to acquire all tower shares not already held by Vero at NZ$1.40 per share​

* Board of directors is now fully assessing proposal with its advisers​

* Board make no recommendation in respect of merits of Vero proposal​