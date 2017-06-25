BRIEF-SIV Asset Management appoints Michael Melamed as chair of board
* Michael Melamed has been appointed as chair of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 26 Tower Ltd:
* Entered a trading halt as it evaluates an updated proposal received from Suncorp Group Limited
* Suncorp through a unit is seeking to acquire all tower shares not already held by Vero at NZ$1.40 per share
* Board of directors is now fully assessing proposal with its advisers
* Board make no recommendation in respect of merits of Vero proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Melamed has been appointed as chair of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to sell its 1.97 percent stake in Bank of Shangrao