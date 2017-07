July 26 (Reuters) - Tower Ltd

* advises that commerce commission has declined to clear Vero Insurance New Zealand Limited's agreement to purchase all shares in Tower it does not already own

* awaiting release of Commerce Commission's decision to fully understand reasoning for decline

* Tower will work with vero to assess implications for vero scheme

* it will mean a shareholder vote will now no longer occur in early september.