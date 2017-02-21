Feb 22 Tower Ltd :
* Tower notes Suncorp unsolicited off-market share offer
* Suncorp Group acting through UBS, have approached
shareholders seeking to initially buy up to a 19.99% stake in
Tower
* Offer at a fixed price of NZ$1.30 per share, with a view
to escalating the offer to 100% of all shares
* Board also reiterated that Tower insurance policies and
the rights of policy holders remain unaffected
* All policies and rights will remain with Tower Insurance
Limited in event of a change in ownership of Tower Limited
* Tower Chairman Michael Stiassny says board's advice to
shareholders was to seek advice and not to sell their shares
until board had fully reviewed offer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: