BRIEF-A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary Chapter 11 case
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization
May 12 Tower Resources Plc :
* Applied for suspension of trading in co's ordinary shares on AIM from 7:30 a.m Friday pending clarification of its financial circumstances
* Final deadline for signature of heads of agreement that would have triggered non-refundable deposit to Tower has been missed
* Board is now considering alternatives for company, one of which may include appointment of administrators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court