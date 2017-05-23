May 24 Tower Ltd:

* Dividend payment suspension continued

* HY net loss attributable NZ$8.7 million , down 8.05 percent year-over-year

* HY underlying profit after tax was nz$8.1 million, a 7.6% increase from NZ$7.6 million in the first half of 2016

* HY revenue from ordinary activities NZ$155.5 million, down 1.2 percent

