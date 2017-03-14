March 15 Tower Ltd:
* Understands that Suncorp Group Limited's stake in tower
has now reached 19.99% of shares
* Originally received a non-binding proposal for 100% of
tower shares at $1.30 per share from Suncorp Group on 22
february
* Board's advice to shareholders remained unchanged
* Will be asking suncorp to advise whether it intends to
employ differential pricing in its proposal
* "it is unclear whether $1.40 per share will be available
for all tower shareholders"
* board also continues to closely engage with Fairfax in
relation to previously announced scheme and other transaction
possibilities
