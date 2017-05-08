BRIEF-Hybrid Air Freighters signs LOI to purchase lockheed Martin hybrid airships
* Hybrid Air Freighters signs letter of intent to purchase Lockheed Martin hybrid airships
May 8 Tower Semiconductor Ltd:
* Towerjazz reports first quarter 2017 results: record free cash flow resulting from strong year over year growth in revenue and margins
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.50
* Sees Q2 revenue $345 million, plus or minus 4 percent
* Q1 revenue rose 19 percent to $330 million
* Sees q2 2017 revenue up 13 percent
* Q1 earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $330.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hybrid Air Freighters signs letter of intent to purchase Lockheed Martin hybrid airships
HONG KONG, June 20 Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, the ports-to-telecoms group, brushed off talk of an imminent retirement for chairman Li Ka-shing, saying on Tuesday that the tycoon was in "very good health".