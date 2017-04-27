April 27 TowneBank:
* Towne Bank expands north Carolina presence through the
acquisition of Paragon Commercial Corporation and Paragon
Commercial Bank
* Towne Bank - shareholders of paragon to get fixed exchange
ratio of 1.7250 shares of townebank common stock for each
outstanding share of paragon stock
* Towne Bank - exchange ratio implies deal value per share
of $59.25 or about $323.7 million based on Townebank's closing
stock price of $34.35 on April 26
* Towne Bank - Robert C. Hatley, president and CEO of
Paragon, will continue in his current role as president and CEO
of Paragon division
* Towne Bank - Hatley and Paragon board chairman, Howard
Jung, will join Townebank corporate board
* Towne Bank - acquisition of Paragon is expected to be
immediately accretive to Townebank's earnings in 2018 and also
thereafter
* Towne Bank - transaction is expected to be nominally
dilutive, less than 1%, to Townebank's tangible book value at
closing
* Towne Bank - plans to operate in Raleigh, Charlotte, and
Cary markets as Paragon Bank, a division of Townebank
* Towne Bank - based on data as of March 31, combined co
would have total assets of $9.7 billion, total loans of $7.1
billion, total deposits of $7.5 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: