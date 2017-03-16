BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 Toya Sa
* FY net profit 32.9 million zlotys ($8.22 million) versus 25.4 million zlotys year ago
* FY revenue 310.2 million zlotys versus 282.6 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0004 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.