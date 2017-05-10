Financials, real estate dent Australia shares; NZ snaps 5-day winning streak
June 20 Australian shares ended lower on Tuesday, pressured by losses in financials and real estate stocks as investors worried about their outlooks.
May 10 TOYA SA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 11.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 85.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 71.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 13.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Swedish Match says has resolved to initiate a share buy-back program for a total amount of up to 250 million Swedish crowns ($28.63 million) up until July 21, 2017