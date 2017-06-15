BRIEF-Deep Industries gets contract from ONGC Ltd
* Says contract is for securing services of 30 tons workover rig to be deployed in ONGC CBM asset, Bokaro
June 15 Toyam Industries Ltd
* Says to consider establishing unit in Dubai Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says contract is for securing services of 30 tons workover rig to be deployed in ONGC CBM asset, Bokaro
** Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd down as much as 8.3 pct at 181.55 rupees; post biggest intraday pct loss in over seven months