BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 Toyota Motor Corp -
* Announces record $1.33 billion investment in kentucky plant
* Toyota Motor North America-Toyota Motor manufacturing Kentucky to be first plant in North America to begin producing vehicles using Toyota new global architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: