BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 5 Toyota Motor Corp says:
* China sales in May rose 11.6 percent from a year earlier to 112,800 vehicles
* China sales in the January-May period increased 31.9 percent from the same period a year ago to 517,100 vehicles
