March 1 Toyota Kirloskar Motor:

Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers 12% growth in month of February 2017

In the month of February 2017, Toyota Kirloskar Motor registered 12% growth in its domestic sales when compared to its sale in February 2016. TKM sold a total of 11,543 units in the domestic market and exported 570 units of the Etios series in February 2017. The company had sold 10,312 units in the domestic market and exported 903 units of Etios series in February 2016.