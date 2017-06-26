Japan's Takata apologises to victims of faulty air bags
TOKYO, June 27 Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp apologised on Tuesday to victims of its faulty air bags linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries around the world.
June 26 Toyota Motor Corp:
* may not be able to recover 570 billion yen ($5.12 billion) worth of recall costs from Takata Corp
* sees minimal impact on earnings from recall fee, which has already been set aside Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 111.3000 yen)
