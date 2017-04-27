British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Toyota Motor North America Inc:
* Toyota recalls certain Tacoma vehicles
* Toyota motor north america says approximately 228,000 vehicles are involved in recall
* The involved vehicles have rear differentials that may leak oil
* In some cases in recalled units, rear differential could seize, resulting in loss of control of vehicle and increasing risk of a crash Source text (toyota.us/2pDsPaM) Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.