Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Toyota Motor North America Inc:
* Toyota Motor North America Inc reported its u.s. March 2017 sales of 215,224 units, a decrease of 2.1 percent from march 2016 on a volume basis
* "In March, luxury utility vehicles continued to move off dealer lots"
* With the same number of selling days in March 2017 compared to March 2016, sales were down 2.1 percent on a DSR basis Source text: (toyota.us/2nwjHPO) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)