June 1 Toyota Motor North America Inc:

* Toyota recalls certain model year 2016 and 2017 Tacoma vehicles‍​

* About 32,000 vehicles are involved in recall‍​

* V6 engine crankshaft timing rotor in the involved vehicles may have been produced with excessive anti-corrosion coating‍​

* Conducting a safety recall of certain model year 2016 and 2017 V6 engine Toyota Tacoma vehicles in the U.S.