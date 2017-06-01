GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 1 Toyota Motor North America Inc:
* Toyota recalls certain model year 2016 and 2017 Tacoma vehicles
* About 32,000 vehicles are involved in recall
* V6 engine crankshaft timing rotor in the involved vehicles may have been produced with excessive anti-corrosion coating
* Conducting a safety recall of certain model year 2016 and 2017 V6 engine Toyota Tacoma vehicles in the U.S. Source text (toyota.us/2siRijZ) Further company coverage:
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
* Friend of ousted leader S.Korea leader jailed for three years