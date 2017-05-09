BRIEF-Playway appoints Radoslaw Mrowinski new chairman
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT MATEUSZ ZAWADZKI RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY WITHOUT GIVING THE REASONS FOR HIS RESIGNATION
BEIJING May 9 Toyota Motor Corp says:
* April vehicle sales in China rose 7.2 percent from a year earlier to about 108,300 vehicles
* January-April vehicle sales in China totaled about 404,400 vehicles, an increase of 3.1 percent from the same period a year ago (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing.)
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT MATEUSZ ZAWADZKI RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY WITHOUT GIVING THE REASONS FOR HIS RESIGNATION
* Rocket Internet shares up 2.5 pct (Adds details, background)