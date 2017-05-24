BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies says previous 2017 annual guidance is withdrawn
* Requesting amendment to credit agreement, for additional time to deliver its Q1 2017 financial statements - SEC filing
May 24 Toyou Feiji Electronics Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 731 million yuan ($106.10 million) share private placement to fund projects, boost working capital
* Says its shares to resume trade on May 25
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rgnkzE; bit.ly/2rzuwq8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8897 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Requesting amendment to credit agreement, for additional time to deliver its Q1 2017 financial statements - SEC filing
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion as it prepares for U.S. expansion.