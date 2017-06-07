BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 7Toyou Feiji Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says its unit will inject 80 million yuan capital into Beijing-based tech firm
* Says its unit will hold 16.3 percent stake after increase of capital
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jkRPOh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NAIROBI, June 22Frontier Services Group (FSG) , co-founded by Erik Prince who created the U.S. security firm Blackwater, said on Thursday it would provide logistics, aviation and security services for a regional development project in Somalia.