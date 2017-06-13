June 13 Toys R U.S. Inc (IPO-TOYS.N):

* TOYS R U.S. Inc says Q1 ‍consolidated same store sales were down 4.1pct driven by weakness in baby category​

* Toys R U.S. Inc - qtrly consolidated net sales were $2,206 million, a decrease of $113 million compared to prior year period

* Toys R U.S. Inc - qtrly net loss attributable to Toys "R" U.S. Inc $164 million versus $126 million