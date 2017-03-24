March 24 Tpc Consolidated Ltd

* Recent soaring in wholesale electricity and gas prices potentially has an adverse impact on company's energy business performance.

* Over past three months company has experienced uncontrollable events that have had an adverse impact on cost of electricity and gas

* "These circumstances are expected to continue into foreseeable future"

* It is difficult to forecast results for second half of financial year.

* Events have contributed to increased volatility and greater uncertainty, leading to substantial increase in costs in energy futures market

* Recent cost increase has potential to adversely affect co's performance which impacts co's previously stated outlook for fy 2017

* Final decision to decommission hazelwood coal fired generator will reduce electricity supply and has changed market dynamics