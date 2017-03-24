BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
March 24 Tpc Consolidated Ltd
* Recent soaring in wholesale electricity and gas prices potentially has an adverse impact on company's energy business performance.
* Over past three months company has experienced uncontrollable events that have had an adverse impact on cost of electricity and gas
* "These circumstances are expected to continue into foreseeable future"
* It is difficult to forecast results for second half of financial year.
* Events have contributed to increased volatility and greater uncertainty, leading to substantial increase in costs in energy futures market
* Recent cost increase has potential to adversely affect co's performance which impacts co's previously stated outlook for fy 2017
* Final decision to decommission hazelwood coal fired generator will reduce electricity supply and has changed market dynamics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing